Celsius Network, which faced financial controversies and legal challenges, recently announced the shutdown of its app, providing a 90-day window for users to withdraw their assets. Amid these challenges, a new entity named "NewCo" is set to emerge, focusing on crypto mining and staking. It also aims to be listed on NASDAQ, indicating a fresh start for the company.

According to a report by Blockworks, the downfall of Celsius Network can be attributed to a series of controversies and challenges, such as the arrest of its former CEO, Alex Mashinsky, on charges including fraud and market manipulation. The legal troubles stemming from SEC scrutiny led the company to undertake significant settlements to repay assets to its customers and end bankruptcy proceedings. The company has pledged to repay its creditors, with at least $2.03 billion in cryptocurrency to be distributed.

As Celsius Network winds down, plans for "NewCo" are taking shape, focusing on crypto mining and staking operations. The new entity will partner with US Data Mining Group, Inc., and Proof Group Capital Management to handle mining and staking, respectively. The SEC will supervise NewCo to maintain transparency and regain trust. Additionally, The Fahrenheit Group plans to list NewCo's stock on the NASDAQ, aiming to attract new investors into the rebuilt firm.

**Conclusion:**

While Celsius Network has faced significant challenges, the company's determination to overcome them is evident through the formation of the new entity, "NewCo". With its focus on crypto mining, staking, and NASDAQ listing, the future success of this new chapter will depend on its ability to reinvent itself and regain the trust and support of investors.