After experiencing some issues at 6am UTC on August 14th, the BNB Chain (@BNBCHAIN) announced that the opBNB Testnet and RPC service are now fully recovered and back in use. However, the PreContract Hardfork issues are still preventing the bridge and browser from functioning properly.

The BNB Chain core team is actively investigating the issue and expects a recovery in the next few hours. They assure users that they will provide regular updates on the situation via their official channels. The BNB Chain team appreciates users' patience while they work diligently to resolve the ongoing problems.

While the opBNB Testnet and RPC service have been successfully restored, the BNB Chain core team is still working on resolving the PreContract Hardfork issues. Users are advised to keep an eye on the team's updates and await further information on the estimated time for a complete recovery.



