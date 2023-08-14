Trading volume surpasses $2.4 billion and open interest reaches $75 million, as BLZ token price surges by over 42%.

The past 24 hours have seen exceptional growth in the trading volume of BLZ token future as it exceeded $2.4 billion, coupled with an open interest surpassing $75 million. Both figures reached record highs, while the annualized negative fee rate for BLZ U on Binance and Bitget hit 2,700%. This surge resulted in a short squeeze, driving the BLZ token price up by more than 42%.

The significant increase in trading volume and open interest demonstrates heightened interest and activity in the BLZ token space. As a result, the token price has experienced a remarkable boost, with investors witnessing a notable short squeeze.

While this rapid growth is noteworthy, market participants should remain vigilant and continue monitoring the BLZ token's performance in relation to future trading volume and open interest to make informed investment decisions.

