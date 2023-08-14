According to a CoinDesk report, Broker Bernstein released a report on Monday, suggesting that approval of crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could help kick-start a new crypto cycle. The authorization of these products not only creates demand in the spot market but also sends a positive signal to retail and institutional investors searching for legitimacy.

Analysts led by Gautam Chhugani believe that the probability of approval has increased due to the involvement of leading global asset managers in Bitcoin spot ETFs and potential measures to address the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) concerns. Bernstein anticipates a sizable market for spot Bitcoin ETFs, estimating them to reach 10% of the cryptocurrency's market cap in two to three years.

Despite the SEC recently extending its review of the Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF application, approval remains a possibility with giant financial firms like BlackRock and Fidelity Investments submitting their own applications. According to Bernstein, cryptocurrency ETFs will benefit from robust brand marketing and distribution push from prominent global asset managers, retail brokers, and financial advisors.

The report predicts that a new crypto cycle will be powered by fresh stablecoin supply, tokenization of traditional assets, native crypto infrastructure tokenization, and ETFs. The cryptocurrency market has experienced on-chain assets hovering within a $40 billion range this year and stablecoins with a circulation of around $120 billion.

The approval of Bitcoin spot ETFs could not only drive a new cycle in the crypto market but also provide the necessary legitimacy needed by retail and institutional investors. The endorsement of these products and the involvement of major global asset managers increase the likelihood of approval, potentially bringing significant growth to the market.

