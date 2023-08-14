According to Bitcoin News, bitcoin (BTC) has achieved a new all-time high in Argentina, surpassing the 10 million Argentinian peso mark. This milestone indicates growing interest and adoption of the digital currency in the country, as local residents seek alternative ways to preserve their wealth amid economic uncertainties and inflationary pressures.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Bitcoin Reaches All-Time High in Argentina at 10 Million Pesos
2023-08-14 20:20
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 2
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top