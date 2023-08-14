According to Decrypt, Hut 8, a prominent Bitcoin mining company, has experienced a 58% decline in share value following a disappointing financial quarter. The drop comes as investors reacted to the company's financial performance, which fell short of expectations. Hut 8's lower mining revenues and difficulties related to high operational costs have contributed to its weakening market position.
Bitcoin Miner Hut 8 Shares Down 58% After Disappointing Quarter
2023-08-14 18:10
