According to a recent Decrypt article, the Bitcoin Frontier Fund has launched an accelerator program aimed at increasing the adoption of ordinals (Layer 3.0) technologies. The accelerator will support startups in the Bitcoin ecosystem, specifically focusing on those developing new use cases and applications for ordinals. The goal of the program is to encourage innovation and drive the adoption of Bitcoin-based technologies to create a more robust and user-friendly ecosystem. The increased attention on ordinals technologies signifies an overall growing interest in pushing the boundaries of blockchain utility and use cases within the Bitcoin network.