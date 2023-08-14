In a recent Medium article, BinaryX unveils its partnership with the SocialEconomic Initiative (SEI) to pioneer a new era of user-centric Web3 gaming. The collaboration aims to create an egalitarian gaming ecosystem that empowers players to have a greater say in the games they play, build, and earn from. BinaryX and SEI's main focus will be to establish the infrastructure necessary to enable user-driven content development and value sharing within the gaming landscape. With this partnership, they strive to redefine the gaming industry and pave the way for a more inclusive, decentralized, and rewarding Web3 gaming experience.
