BinanceUS has announced its support for the upcoming ONT (Ontology) Network Upgrade, set to occur at block height 16,490,000, or approximately at 12:00 a.m. PDT / 3:00 a.m. EDT on August 15, 2023. While trading will not be affected during the upgrade, both deposits and withdrawals for ONT will be temporarily paused. BinanceUS users can rest assured that the platform's support for the network upgrade will ensure a smooth process to prevent any potential issues or disruptions.