Binance announces the listing of CyberConnect (CYBER) and Sei (SEI), with trading for multiple pairs scheduled to open on August 15, 2023, at 12:00 (UTC).

Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of CyberConnect (CYBER) and Sei (SEI) tokens. Trading for CYBER/BNB, CYBER/BTC, CYBER/FDUSD, CYBER/TRY, CYBER/USDT, SEI/BNB, SEI/BTC, SEI/FDUSD, SEI/TRY, and SEI/USDT pairs will commence on August 15, 2023, at 12:00 (UTC).

Furthermore, Binance Spot Grid will be enabled for the CYBER/BTC, CYBER/USDT, SEI/BTC, and SEI/USDT trading pairs within 48 hours of the trading start time. This addition will provide users with more digital asset investment opportunities on the platform.

Traders and investors should be aware of the timing and prepare for the upcoming listings of CyberConnect and Sei tokens on the Binance exchange platform. As always, it is essential to perform thorough research before investing in any new digital assets.

