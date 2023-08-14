The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.17T, up by 0.01% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,102 and $29,496 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,414, up by 0.01%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BLZ, LEVER, and HBAR, up by 34%, 21%, and 16%, respectively.
Market movers:
ETH: $1848.62 (-0.08%)
BNB: $240.7 (+0.04%)
XRP: $0.628 (+0.02%)
DOGE: $0.07503 (-1.50%)
ADA: $0.2905 (+0.03%)
SOL: $24.49 (-1.09%)
TRX: $0.07747 (+0.06%)
MATIC: $0.6818 (+0.29%)
SHIB: $0.00001057 (+0.19%)
DOT: $5.004 (-0.64%)
Top gainers on Binance:
BLZ/BUSD (+34%)
LEVER/BUSD (+21%)
HBAR/BUSD (+16%)