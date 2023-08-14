The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.17T, up by 0.01% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,102 and $29,496 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,414, up by 0.01%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BLZ, LEVER, and HBAR, up by 34%, 21%, and 16%, respectively.

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: