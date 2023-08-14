Binance Futures has announced an update to the BLZUSDT U-margined perpetual contract leverage and margin tiers, set to take effect at 01:30 on August 14, 2023 (GMT+8). Users' existing positions prior to the update will be impacted, and it is advised to refer to the updated leverage and margin system to make adjustments and avoid forced liquidations.

Additionally, the upper limit multiplier of the BLZUSDT U-margined contract funding rate has been raised from 0.75 to 1. Binance will also modify the BLZU-margined perpetual contract's funding rate settlement frequency at 18:00 on August 14, 2023. The funding rate settlement frequency will shift from every eight hours to every four hours.

Users of Binance Futures' BLZUSDT U-margined perpetual contract should be aware of the updates to leverage, margin tiers, and the funding rate settlement frequency. With proper adjustments to their positions and an understanding of the new parameters, traders can avoid potential risks related to liquidation and enjoy an improved trading experience.