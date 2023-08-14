Binance Futures announces adjustments to the leverage and margin tiers for the USDⓈ-M BLZUSDT Perpetual Contract effective on August 13, 2023, at 17:30 (UTC).

Binance Futures will implement changes to the leverage and margin tiers of the USDⓈ-M BLZUSDT Perpetual Contract on August 13, 2023, at 17:30 (UTC). Existing positions opened before the update will be affected by these adjustments.

Users are strongly advised to review their positions and leverage in advance of these changes to avoid potential liquidation.

The new leverage and margin tiers for the USDⓈ-M BLZUSDT Perpetual Contract are as follows:

- 9-10x leverage for positions with a notional value of 5,000 < Position ≤ 25,000 USDT and a 2.50% maintenance margin rate.

- 7-8x leverage for positions with a notional value of 0 < Position ≤ 25,000 USDT and a 2.50% maintenance margin rate.

- 6-8x leverage for positions with a notional value of 25,000 < Position ≤ 100,000 USDT and a 5.00% maintenance margin rate.

- 3-5x leverage for positions with a notional value of 100,000 < Position ≤ 250,000 USDT and a 10.00% maintenance margin rate.

- 2x leverage for positions with a notional value of 250,000 < Position ≤ 1,000,000 USDT and a 12.50% maintenance margin rate.

- 1x leverage for positions with a notional value of 1,000,000 < Position ≤ 1,200,000 USDT and a 50.00% maintenance margin rate.

This update aims to improve the risk management system for the USDⓈ-M BLZUSDT Perpetual Contract and provide a more secure trading environment for Binance Futures users.