The mysterious developer behind the BALD token, which briefly reached an $80 million market capitalization before dropping 90%, has transferred around $12 million in Ether (ETH) back to the Ethereum network. This move comes after BALD's extraordinary rise and subsequent fall in value.

According to analytics firm Lookonchain, the BALD token deployer bridged 7,000 Ether ($12.9M) from the Base network back to Ethereum on Sunday and deposited 2,100 Ether ($3.87 million) into the Kraken crypto exchange. This transfer marks the first time more money had been sent out of the Base network than bridged in.

BALD's initial rise occurred in early August when the Base blockchain, developed by crypto exchange Coinbase, was not officially open to the public. A viral post showcased a trader turning $500 into hundreds of thousands, resulting in the token's value soaring by 4,000,000% within days. This surge attracted over $66 million in Ether to the ecosystem, with traders chasing potential gains in an otherwise flat market.

However, the token's value plummeted by 90% after the developer removed millions of dollars' worth of liquidity. The deployer had previously added up to $35 million worth of Ether to a liquidity pool on Leetswap, an exchange built on the Base network, which created the illusion of a well-funded project. Despite the price drop, the developer has shown no concern, with no roadmap for the BALD token and its fundamental value being $0.

The BALD token's enigmatic developer has moved $12 million in Ether back to the Ethereum network following the token's rapid rise and fall. As the developer removes liquidity and emphasizes the token's lack of future direction, caution should be exercised by those still involved in trading this memecoin.



