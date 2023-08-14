ARK Invest has submitted a filing for a new thematic exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on digital assets and blockchain technology, under the ticker symbol ARKD. This ETF will hold equities, showcasing the company's pursuit of promising investments in the growing digital asset and blockchain sectors.

According to Eric Balchunas, Senior ETF Analyst for Bloomberg, as renowned investment management firm, ARK Invest has been at the forefront of innovative and disruptive technologies, driving interest across various industries. The proposed ARKD ETF will be designed to provide exposure to companies involved in digital assets, blockchain technology, and other related fields.

If approved, ARKD will offer investors a unique opportunity to diversify their portfolio and gain access to the thriving digital currency and blockchain markets. With digital assets becoming more widely accepted and integrated into the global financial system, ARK's move to establish a dedicated blockchain and digital asset ETF signals increasing confidence in the sector's long-term potential.

**Conclusion:**

The filing from ARK Invest for the new ARKD ETF exemplifies the growing interest in digital assets and blockchain technology within the investment community. As financial institutions and investors continue exploring opportunities in this rapidly evolving sector, the proposed ARKD ETF may present a viable option for individuals seeking exposure to the expanding digital asset and blockchain markets.



