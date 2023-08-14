According to Decrypt, Anthropic, the company responsible for developing Claude AI, has successfully raised $100 million in a funding round led by South Korean telecommunications giant SK Group. The investment will allow Anthropic to continue its mission of creating AI technologies that are capable of understanding and collaborating with humans. SK Group's investment demonstrates a growing interest in the development of cutting-edge artificial intelligence systems across various industries worldwide.
Anthropic, a Developer of Claude AI, Raises $100 Million from South Korean Telecom SK
2023-08-14 18:17
