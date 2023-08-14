Proposal aims to boost Celo's adoption and explore potential collaboration in natural capital-backed assets and ReFi assets.

The Aave community is preparing for a temperature check vote on a proposal to deploy Aave V3 on the Celo network. If approved, the Celo Foundation will allocate 0.5% of CELO's circulating supply as an incentive for Aave users to support Celo's adoption and growth. The proposal outlines potential collaboration in areas such as tokenized carbon credits and other ReFi assets, subject to liquidity and credit assessments.

The collaboration between Aave and Celo could see the potential integration of Aave DAO verified nodes on the Celo network and an influx of 120 million CELO to Aave for increased on-chain liquidity. Additionally, a $10 million CELO/wETH pool is proposed on Uniswap, pending CELO governance.

The temperature check voting will end on August 17. Depending on the results, the proposal could advance to the ARFC stage for further discussion, risk parameter assessments, network analysis, and proposal finalization. A successful ARFC phase snapshot would lead to submission as an AIP for voting and on-chain governance approval.

This potential collaboration emphasizes the growing trend of cooperation between decentralized finance platforms to strengthen their ecosystems. If the proposal proceeds, it could set a precedent for further collaboration opportunities between DeFi projects in the future.