Odaily Planet Daily News reported that in a recent Medium-Term Monetary Policy Statement, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) revealed that it is getting ready to launch a gold-backed digital token (GBDT) for transactional purposes. The upcoming GBDT aims to complement the U.S. dollar in domestic transactions and provide retailers with a safer, more convenient, and valuable medium of exchange.

RBZ Governor John Mangudya stated that the central bank would soon launch a campaign to educate the public on the use and benefits of GBDT. He also disclosed that key stakeholders, such as the Confederation of Zimbabwean Industries (CZI), are committed to configuring their systems to enable the issuance of GBDT-denominated cards.

In response to local demand for dollars, the RBZ initially launched a gold-backed digital token in May. A few months after its introduction, Mangudya reported that the GBDT had been an effective monetary policy tool with strong potential to help domestic financial and capital markets return to normal in the short term. The divisibility of the token enables people from all economic backgrounds to access or obtain them.

In early July, it was reported that the Central Bank of Zimbabwe had begun a trial run to test the feasibility of issuing a gold-backed digital currency usable as legal tender for peer-to-peer transactions. The digital currency is part of a series of measures by the RBZ aimed at stabilizing the local currency.



