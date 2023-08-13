An on-chain analysis by Ember reveals that a whale has transferred 1,927 ETH, 51,073 SSV, 566,036 OP, and 87,478 UNI (valued at $5.86 million) to Binance, resulting in a total profit of $800,000.

According to on-chain analyst Ember, a whale transferred multiple cryptocurrencies (1,927 ETH ($3.56 million), 51,073 SSV ($890,000), 566,036 OP ($870,000), and 87,478 UNI ($540,000)) amounting to approximately $5.86 million into Binance. The whale's profit and loss for each of these assets are as follows:

- ETH: Acquired from Binance in November 2022, with an average price of $1,238, resulting in a floating profit of $1.17 million (+49%).

- SSV: Obtained from Binance in April 2023 as proposed by Ann, with an average price of $34.6, leading to a floating loss of $87M (-49%).

- OP: Acquired from Binance in November 2022, with an average price of $0.78 and a floating profit of $430,000 (+99%).

- UNI: Procured from Binance in 2022, with an average price of $5.4, resulting in a floating profit of $66,000 (+14%).

Overall, the whale made profits on three of the four cryptocurrencies while facing a loss on one, yielding a total profit of $800,000. The movement of these large sums highlights the high levels of activity and liquidity in the cryptocurrency market.