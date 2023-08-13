Historical data analysis reveals that unidentified miners have discovered 28.37% of Bitcoin's total blocks, with F2pool claiming the second position by mining just over 10% of all blocks since 2009.

According to a report published by Bitcoin.com, a comprehensive review of Bitcoin's historic block discovery using data from 99 different mining pools over the past 14 years shows that unidentified mining participants, including Satoshi Nakamoto and early miners, found 28.37% of the total blocks, while F2pool secured the second position by discovering just over 10% of all mined blocks since 2009.

In recent periods, Foundry USA has emerged as the dominant Bitcoin mining pool, finding 15,767 blocks out of 53,703 block rewards since August 12, 2022. It ranks ninth in all-time statistics, with 25,946 blocks as of block height 802,854.

The data reveal that 11 pools have mined fewer than 50 blocks, around 19 pools have mined less than 100 blocks, and approximately 80 pools have extracted over 100 BTC block rewards. To date, about 92.64% of BTC's total supply or nearly 19,455,124.32 BTC has been mined into circulation.

Bitcoin's mining difficulty has been adjusted 397 times since its first adjustment at block height 2,016. Presently, BTC miners maintain a remarkable 387.62 exahash per second (EH/s), which translates to 387,620,000,000,000,000,000 hashes per second (H/s). Since the inception of the Bitcoin blockchain, the total hashrate protecting the network has skyrocketed by a staggering 40,888,185,654,008,340%.



