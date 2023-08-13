An employee associated with decentralized exchange Uniswap has been fired following an alleged rug pull, according to founder Hayden Adams, stressing that such behavior is neither supported nor condoned by the company.

According to a report published by TheBlock, Uniswap founder Hayden Adams announced the dismissal of an employee after it was revealed that the individual had supposedly conducted a rug pull involving FrensTech, a memecoin associated with the new friend.tech social platform on Base. Adams confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the individual was no longer employed, emphasizing that the behavior was "not supported or condoned" by Uniswap.

Allen Lin, known as AzFlin on Twitter and GitHub, was the smart contract engineer involved in the incident. Lin had been working at Uniswap since July 2022 and had previously served as a lead engineer at NFT marketplace Genie. According to allegations, Lin removed liquidity for FrensTech after deploying the memecoin on Base and pocketed 14 ether ($25,900) in fees by moving the funds through the cross-chain protocol Hop.

The situation has caused debate within the community, with many surprised that a doxxed individual associated with a major platform like Uniswap would engage in such behavior. In response to the events, AzFlin has jokingly updated their username on X to include "(unemployment arc)" and made comments about their "Crypto Twitter villain status."

AzFlin did not immediately provide a comment on the matter.