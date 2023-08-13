Data from L2BEAT indicates that the total value locked (TVL) on the Base chain, an L2 blockchain established by Coinbase, has exceeded 100,000 ETH, reaching 107,146.34 ETH (approximately $198 million).

According to the latest data from L2BEAT, the total value locked (TVL) on the Base chain, a Layer 2 (L2) blockchain platform launched by Coinbase, has surpassed the 100,000 ETH milestone. At the time of writing, the TVL stands at 107,146.34 ETH, which is equivalent to around $198 million at current prices.

This achievement showcases the growing interest and adoption of L2 solutions, which aim to reduce network congestion and lower transaction costs on major blockchain networks like Ethereum. Layer 2 platforms like the Base chain have been gaining traction as they offer enhanced scalability while maintaining security, further driving the adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi) and other blockchain-based applications.



