CertiK has issued a Skynet Alert after detecting a substantial liquidity removal on KUKUCoin, with 92 WETH ($173k) taken out in two transactions, raising concerns about potential fraud or mishandling.

CertiK, a blockchain security company, has detected a crucial issue on KUKUCoin and sent out a Skynet Alert to notify users and investors of the potential risk. The deployer of KUKUCoin removed 92 WETH (approximately $173,000) in liquidity across two transactions, raising suspicions about the project's legitimacy and intentions.

In addition, CertiK discovered unusual behavior within the KUKUCoin contract. After a user purchased KUKU tokens, the EOA (Externally Owned Account) 0xB928 (assigned to _zsdacx within the contract) executed a 'FEESSS()' function. This function transfers the user's KUKU tokens to the burn address, which may not align with typical contract behavior.

CertiK warns against confusing this potentially malicious project with other legitimate projects in the space. Investors and users should exercise caution when dealing with KUKUCoin and other suspicious projects. Staying vigilant and monitoring the market can help prevent potential losses due to fraud or mismanagement.

