A group of six legal scholars experienced in securities law filed an amicus brief in favor of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase in its ongoing legal conflict with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), urging the court to adhere to the established definition of "investment contract."

According to a report published by Cointelegraph, On August 11, a group of legal scholars submitted an amicus brief to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in support of Coinbase as it faces legal action from the SEC. An amicus brief is a document filed by a party not directly involved in the case to emphasize its broader implications and add supporting arguments.

The supporting scholars are Stephen Bainbridge of the University of California, Los Angeles; Tamar Frankel of Boston University School of Law; Sean Griffith of Fordham University School of Law; Lawrence Hamermesh of Widener University, Delaware Law School; Matthew Henderson of the University of Chicago Law School; and Jonathan Macey from Yale Law School.

In the filing, the scholars argue that federal precedents and the Howey test acknowledge that investment contracts require an anticipation of business income, profits, or assets. They have urged the court to adhere to the established legal definition of "investment contract" in determining its scope:

"An investor must be promised, by virtue of his or her investment, an ongoing contractual interest in the income, profits, or assets of the enterprise."

The legal scholars also clarified that their affiliations with universities or law schools are not connected to their involvement in the amicus brief. Senator Cynthia Lummis submitted a separate amicus brief in support of Coinbase on the same day.