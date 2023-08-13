John Reed Stark, former chief of the SEC Office of Internet Enforcement, has expressed his belief that the current Securities and Exchange Commission will not approve a spot Bitcoin ETF, but a potential change in administration could lead to more crypto-friendly regulation.

According to John Reed Stark in a report published by TheBlock, the previous chief of the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Office of Internet Enforcement, the current commission is unlikely to approve a Bitcoin spot ETF application due to "a range of compelling reasons." Stark expressed his views on X (formerly Twitter) and suggested that the SEC's stance may change significantly if a Republican secures the White House in 2024.

Under a new administration, Stark believes the SEC would become "far more receptive to approving a bitcoin spot ETF" and take other significant crypto-friendly regulatory actions by reducing its crypto-enforcement efforts.

In recent times, the SEC has increased its enforcement efforts in the crypto space. For instance, Bittrex, a crypto exchange, recently settled for $24 million with the agency after facing charges of operating as an unregistered exchange. Additionally, the SEC has yet to approve any spot Bitcoin ETF applications despite multiple attempts over the years.