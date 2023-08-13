CertiK's official Twitter account reported that an address labeled as "Fake_Phishing179849" on Etherscan has transferred 100 ETH (approximately $185,000) to the privacy-focused platform, Tornado Cash.

Tornado Cash is a privacy-preserving solution built on the Ethereum network, which allows users to send cryptocurrency while maintaining full privacy. Tornado Cash uses cryptographic algorithms to break the on-chain link between recipient and source addresses, providing privacy and protecting users from blockchain surveillance.

The transfer of funds to Tornado Cash by the "Fake_Phishing179849" address may raise concerns about the nature of the original transaction and the possible implications for Tornado Cash users. It is crucial for users to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to authorities and security teams to help safeguard the cryptocurrency ecosystem.



