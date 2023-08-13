Today’s Fear & Greed Index is 54. The level is Neutral.

According to Alternative.me, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index stands at 54 (noon, UTC+0), landing in the “Neutral” segment. This signifies a neutral level of optimism among the majority of cryptocurrency investors.

Compared to yesterday, the Greed level remained stable with no change at 54. Throughout the previous week, the index fluctuated between 49 and 54 indicating an increasing level of Greed in the market.

The Fear & Greed index is measured from 0 to 100, with 0 representing "Extreme Fear" and 100 representing "Extreme Greed." The index calculates the factors of volatility (25%), market momentum/volume (25%), social media (15%), dominance (10%), Google trends (10%), and survey (15% - currently paused).





























