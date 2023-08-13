The Bitcoin Volatility Index (BVIN) has reached a new low of 42.48 this year, with the annualized 30-day volatility standing at 19.55%, indicating a reduction in Bitcoin price fluctuations.

Data from theblock indicates that the Bitcoin Volatility Index (BVIN), which measures Bitcoin's implied volatility over the next 30 days, has hit a new low for the year at 42.48. The latest annualized 30-day volatility of Bitcoin is 19.55%, representing the extent of Bitcoin price volatility after the annualized volatility of the previous 30 days is taken into account over a 365-day period.

The decrease in Bitcoin's volatility highlights a trend towards more stability, reflecting a less erratic fluctuation in its price. This could be viewed as a positive development for the cryptocurrency, as lower volatility may attract more investors who are seeking reduced risk and more predictable returns. The reduced volatility may also offer current investors further confidence in the long-term potential of Bitcoin, as the market demonstrates more stability in the face of various external factors.

