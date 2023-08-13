The number of Bitcoin non-zero addresses has just hit a new all-time high (ATH) of 48,039,035, surpassing the previous ATH of 48,038,925 observed on August 12, 2023.

According to Glassnode data, Bitcoin has witnessed a significant milestone, with the number of non-zero addresses reaching a new all-time high of 48,039,035. This achievement highlights the continued growth of user adoption and participation in the Bitcoin network. The previous record was set just a day prior, on August 12, 2023, with a total of 48,038,925 non-zero addresses.

Non-zero addresses refer to accounts holding a balance greater than zero, indicating active participation and engagement with the Bitcoin blockchain. The steady increase in non-zero addresses suggests a growing confidence in the network and the overall strength of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. This new ATH serves as a positive indicator for the future trajectory of Bitcoin and its potential for further adoption.

