The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.17T, up by 0.22% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,363 and $29,481 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,411, down by -0.01%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LPT, BLZ, and MC, up by 44%, 30%, and 21%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
KINE Compensates Users for Liquidation Losses Due to Platform Freeze
Former SEC Office Chief Believes Current Commission Won't Approve Spot Bitcoin ETF
Legal Scholars File Amicus Brief in Support of Coinbase in Ongoing Legal Battle with SEC
Zimbabwe's Central Bank to Launch Gold-Backed Digital Token for Transactions
Market movers:
ETH: $1850.04 (-0.03%)
BNB: $240.6 (+0.00%)
XRP: $0.6279 (-0.36%)
DOGE: $0.07617 (-0.85%)
ADA: $0.2904 (-1.29%)
SOL: $24.76 (+1.14%)
TRX: $0.07742 (-0.08%)
MATIC: $0.6798 (-0.04%)
SHIB: $0.00001055 (-3.65%)
DOT: $5.036 (+0.40%)