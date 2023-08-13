The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.17T, up by 0.22% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,363 and $29,481 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,411, down by -0.01%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LPT, BLZ, and MC, up by 44%, 30%, and 21%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1850.04 (-0.03%)

  • BNB: $240.6 (+0.00%)

  • XRP: $0.6279 (-0.36%)

  • DOGE: $0.07617 (-0.85%)

  • ADA: $0.2904 (-1.29%)

  • SOL: $24.76 (+1.14%)

  • TRX: $0.07742 (-0.08%)

  • MATIC: $0.6798 (-0.04%)

  • SHIB: $0.00001055 (-3.65%)

  • DOT: $5.036 (+0.40%)

Top gainers on Binance: