Binance Futures is set to increase the funding rate settlement frequency for the USDⓈ-M LPTUSDT Perpetual Contract from every eight hours to every four hours, starting from 2023-08-13 at 10:30 (UTC).

Binance Futures has announced an increase in the funding rate settlement frequency of its USDⓈ-M LPTUSDT Perpetual Contract. The change will take effect on 2023-08-13 at 10:30 (UTC) and will increase the settlement frequency from every eight hours to every four hours.

The updated funding rate settlement schedule will be as follows:

- 2023-08-13 12:00 (UTC): +2.50% / -2.50%

- 2023-08-13 16:00 (UTC): +2.50% / -2.50%

- 2023-08-13 20:00 (UTC): +2.50% / -2.50%

- 2023-08-14 00:00 (UTC): +2.50% / -2.50%

- 2023-08-14 04:00 (UTC): +2.50% / -2.50%

This adjustment aims to provide users with more frequent updates on funding rates, allowing for more efficient market management and improved user experience for Binance Futures traders.

