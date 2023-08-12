The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has neither approved nor denied the spot bitcoin ETF proposal by Ark Invest and 21Shares. Instead, the regulator decided to "institute proceedings" to determine the ETF's future, requesting public comment and extending the process. This decision does not imply that the Commission has reached any conclusions on the matter.

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood and 21Shares CEO Hany Rashwan emphasized their commitment to providing an efficient, regulated, safe, and reliable way to access bitcoin for the US market in a joint statement. The SEC has 240 days, split into four periods, to rule on the proposed bitcoin ETFs. After the first three periods, the SEC must either approve or deny the ETF or request additional time to make a decision.

This recent push for a 90-day extension follows the SEC's decision to delay its ruling in June. The next deadline for the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF decision is now set for November 11, 2021, and the 240-day period is set to expire on January 10, 2022. The discussion around spot bitcoin ETFs gained traction when BlackRock submitted an application for such a product in June. Since then, many firms that failed to bring bitcoin ETFs to market in the past have re-filed similar proposals.



