The Fetch community has issued a scam alert after discovering that an admin's Discord account, under the username "Atari_buzz1kLL," has been compromised. The team has warned all members not to interact with any posts from this user on the Discord server until the situation is resolved.

Importantly, the Fetch team also clarified that there is no ongoing Fetch airdrop, contrary to claims made by the compromised account. Users should exercise caution and ensure they only respond to legitimate communications from verified sources to avoid falling victim to scams or phishing attempts.

The Fetch team is actively working to resolve the issue and restore the integrity of their Discord server. In the meantime, users are encouraged to remain vigilant and avoid engaging with suspicious content.