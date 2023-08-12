Over the weekend, meme coins Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) saw significant gains in their prices. Shiba Inu experienced a surge, reaching a multi-month high, while Dogecoin extended its recent gains. This bullish momentum marked the fifth consecutive session of growth for both cryptocurrencies.

Shiba Inu's rally began in anticipation of its upcoming Layer 2 launch. On Friday, SHIB's value was at a low of $0.00001001, but by Saturday, it had jumped to a peak of $0.00001127. This surge pushed SHIB to its highest point since April. The cryptocurrency's Relative Strength Index (RSI) broke past the 65.00 mark, indicating strong momentum. Bulls now face the next visible resistance zone at the 76.00 mark, and if they can maintain their momentum, SHIB could potentially reach $0.00001200.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin continued its upward trajectory as well, staying in the green zone for the fifth consecutive session. The value of DOGE rose from Friday's low of $0.07517 to an intraday high of $0.07715 on Saturday. This climb brought the coin's value to its strongest level since August 2. Dogecoin's price strength managed to surpass the 55.00 resistance level, and bullish investors now have their sights set on the 60.00 ceiling.

The weekend rally for Shiba Inu and Dogecoin demonstrates the continued interest and momentum in meme cryptocurrencies. As both coins benefit from positive market sentiment, investors and traders will be keen to see if this growth is sustainable in the long term.



