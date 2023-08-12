CertiK Skynet has issued an alert regarding a substantial liquidity removal from a fake zkSync token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The token in question, with the address 0x95dD3BD912c4c7Bac01f9E8829Dc7aB360BbfFb4, has had approximately $106.4K worth of BSC USD removed from its liquidity pool by the deployer.

The token in question has been identified as a potential honeypot scam. Investors and traders should exercise caution and be vigilant about such fraudulent activities in the crypto market. Always conduct thorough research and due diligence before engaging with any new tokens or projects.



