A victim of a hack worth 90 Ether (ETH) is closer to recovering their funds after the hacker's Tether (USDT) address was blacklisted with the help of police and cyber authorities. The victim, known as L3yum on social media, had their wallet seed phrase stolen on March 16 and subsequently lost nearly $170,000 worth of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other assets tied to Yuga Labs and smaller projects.

According to a report published by CoinTelegraph, on August 11, L3yum revealed that the hacker's Ethereum-based USDT address had been frozen and blacklisted. Although the wallet contains $107,306 worth of USDT, L3yum may not recover the full value of the stolen funds. It remains unclear whether the victim will be reimbursed, but in previous cases, Tether has burned blacklisted USDT and re-issued equivalent amounts to the original owner.

Tether typically requires a court order to blacklist a USDT address. L3yum confirmed that this is the likely path forward but noted that it hasn't been confirmed yet. The method through which the hacker accessed the seed phrase in March is still unknown.

