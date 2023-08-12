A GnosisSafe vault contract (0xF6eb0) has been exploited, with the hacker's address (0xb9c77db3C0e1254D073E65dc0455ba6DDd3ce385) reportedly gaining approximately $97.6K.

GnosisSafe is a secure and user-friendly multi-signature wallet, allowing users to manage digital assets stored on the Ethereum blockchain. The recent exploit raises concerns about the safety of users' funds and the system's overall security.

The community and security professionals are now cautioning users to monitor their transactions closely, especially those involving the exploiter's address. As the investigation continues, GnosisSafe is expected to take appropriate measures to mitigate the impact of this breach and improve its security protocols.

