According to a report published by CoinEdition, the deployer of FrensTech, a memecoin project, has denied accusations of rug pulling after allegations surfaced from the crypto community. An on-chain expert known as UniswapVillain reported that the deployer, AzFlin, had rugged the project by removing liquidity, amounting to 14 ETH ($25,800). AzFlin, reportedly an early employee of DeFi exchange Uniswap, defended his actions on social media platform X.

AzFlin admitted to being the developer and deployer of the FRENS token but denied rug pulling. He stated that liquidity had been locked from the beginning and he only removed 1 ETH worth of liquidity using funds from his developer wallet. AzFlin acknowledged selling FRENS tokens after its market cap hit $30,000, but insisted that the tokens were initially purchased by him to provide liquidity to the project. He dismissed the rug pull allegations as FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt).