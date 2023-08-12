According to L2BEAT data reported by Odaily Planet Daily News, the total value locked (TVL) in Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) currently stands at $10.54 billion, marking a 0.49% decrease from the previous day. Despite the overall decrease, the Base network experienced a significant 82.81% increase in locked positions on the 7th.

Among the top five locked positions in Ethereum L2, Arbitrum One retains the highest amount with $5.93 billion (down 0.22% on the 7th), followed by OP Mainnet at $2.83 billion (down 4.27% on the 7th), zkSync Era with $429 million (down 7.47% on the 7th), and dYdX locking $330 million (a decrease of 1.96% on the 7th). The Base network rounds out the top five with $189 million, showcasing its impressive increase from the previous day.

