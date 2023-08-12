Odaily Planet Daily News reports data from Token Terminal indicating that the on-chain transaction fees have been on the rise this year (YTD), with May marking a monthly peak at $692 million. Ethereum, TRON, and Bitcoin are the top three cryptocurrencies in terms of contribution ratio to these fees.

Data from the past week revealed that Ethereum registered total fees of $34.7 million, followed by TRON at $18.1 million, and Bitcoin at $4.8 million. Additionally, TRON took the lead in daily active users (DAU) with 1.48 million, while Bitcoin and Ethereum trailed behind, ranking second and third with 654,000 and 338,000 DAU, respectively.

