Decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Curve Finance has announced its plans to reimburse users affected by a recent hack that led to a $62 million loss. According to a post on its official account, the platform has recovered approximately 79% of the stolen funds and is in the process of assessing each affected user for reimbursement.

According to a report published by CoinTelegraph, the hack, which took place on July 30, exploited vulnerabilities in Curve Finance's Vyper compiler, targeting versions 0.2.15 to 0.3.0. Experts suggest that the elaborate attack likely required weeks of planning and significant resources to execute.

Among the pools targeted were CRV/ETH, alETH/ETH, msETH/ETH, and pETH/ETH, raising concerns that the tri-crypto pool on Arbitrum may also have been affected. The hack reverberated throughout the DeFi ecosystem and highlighted the need for proper incentives to identify and address vulnerabilities in prior software iterations.

The hacker was offered a 10% bounty and returned the majority of the stolen funds after accepting it. Etherscan reports show that, as of writing, the returned funds total 4,821 Ether, equivalent to $8,891,578.