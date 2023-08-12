The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has initiated legal proceedings against individuals Rene Larralde, Juan Pablo Valcarce, Brian Early, and Alisha Ann Kingrey, along with their unincorporated entity Fundsz, alleging their involvement in a deceptive scheme related to cryptocurrencies and precious metals trading. The accused, based in Florida, Louisiana, and Arkansas, face charges of misleading investment solicitations, promising steady 3% weekly profits through crypto and precious metal trading.

According to the a report published by CoinTelegraph, based on CFTC's report, the defendants falsely portrayed Fundsz as a profitable venture and attracted over 14,000 individuals by fabricating weekly returns. However, it is alleged that Fundsz did not actually trade customer funds, and the entire operation was built on deceptive claims.

Judge Wendy Berger of the U.S. District Court issued a statutory restraining order, freezing the defendants' assets and appointing a temporary receiver. A preliminary injunction hearing is scheduled for August 23. The CFTC aims to ensure fairness by seeking restitution for defrauded investors, recovering ill-gotten gains, imposing financial penalties, enacting trading and registration bans, and securing a permanent injunction against future infractions.



