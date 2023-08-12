The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.17T, down by -0.24% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,252 and $29,565 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,413, up by 0.06%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include HIGH, BLZ, and HIFI, up by 13%, 13%, and 11%, respectively.

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1850.64 (+0.13%)

  • BNB: $240.6 (+0.12%)

  • XRP: $0.6302 (-0.19%)

  • DOGE: $0.07684 (+1.86%)

  • ADA: $0.2941 (-0.61%)

  • SOL: $24.49 (+0.04%)

  • TRX: $0.07747 (+0.25%)

  • SHIB: $0.00001095 (+9.50%)

  • MATIC: $0.6801 (-0.61%)

  • DOT: $5.015 (+0.36%)

