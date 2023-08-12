The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.17T, down by -0.24% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,252 and $29,565 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,413, up by 0.06%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include HIGH, BLZ, and HIFI, up by 13%, 13%, and 11%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: