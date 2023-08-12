The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.17T, down by -0.24% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,252 and $29,565 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,413, up by 0.06%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include HIGH, BLZ, and HIFI, up by 13%, 13%, and 11%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Binance Margin to Delist ASTR/BUSD, AUDIO/BUSD, and Other Cross-Margin and Isolated-Margin Trading Pairs
Prime Trust Reportedly Prepares for Mass Layoffs, Up to 75% of Jobs
Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Application Decision Delayed by SEC
Curve Recovers 70% of Funds Affected by Recent Hack, Investigates Remaining Assets
Market movers:
ETH: $1850.64 (+0.13%)
BNB: $240.6 (+0.12%)
XRP: $0.6302 (-0.19%)
DOGE: $0.07684 (+1.86%)
ADA: $0.2941 (-0.61%)
SOL: $24.49 (+0.04%)
TRX: $0.07747 (+0.25%)
SHIB: $0.00001095 (+9.50%)
MATIC: $0.6801 (-0.61%)
DOT: $5.015 (+0.36%)
Top gainers on Binance: