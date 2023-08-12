The Argentine Federal Police have confiscated approximately $4,000 in various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT, following 27 raids conducted across the country.

The investigation that led to the operation began in February of this year, when cybercriminals cloned the phone number of the COO of a major company. They gained access to the company's bank account containing 20 million pesos and converted it into cryptocurrencies via multiple transactions.

As the criminals employed methods that complicated the monitoring of the bank account funds, the intervention of specialized teams focusing on cryptocurrency activities from the public sector of Buenos Aires province and the Argentine Federal Police became necessary. This operation highlights ongoing efforts to combat cybercrime and protect businesses and individuals from illegal acts involving cryptocurrencies.



