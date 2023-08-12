As Bitcoin's (BTC) price continues to hold steady near $29,500, some market analysts anticipate an upward price movement in the near future. Despite the ongoing lack of volatility in response to recent US macroeconomic data, industry experts believe that the cryptocurrency is due for an upswing.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: TradingView

According to a report by CoinTelegraph, BTC's muted price activity has led to expectations of a "classic weekend chop" around the CME Bitcoin futures markets' close price of $29,465. Trader Daan Crypto Trades expressed these thoughts in his latest analysis. The lack of price movement throughout the week has surprised longtime market participants, including Michaël van de Poppe, the Founder and CEO of trading firm Eight.

Van de Poppe commented on the unusual price behavior, calling it "extremely astonishing." He expressed his favor for an upcoming bullish momentum, stating that he believes BTC has reached its bottom and that a significant correction is unlikely. However, van de Poppe did indicate that if BTC's price were to fall below $29,000, he would consider buying at $28,200. He further noted that surpassing $29,700 would signify the onset of a bullish rally.

CryptoQuant contributor Maartunn has observed long positions from Bitcoin whales on exchanges. Despite this, the monitoring resource Material Indicators suggested that the rangebound status quo for BTC/USD order book on Binance is likely to continue. The monitoring resource also noted that the current conditions resemble "buy the dip, sell the rip" scenarios with volatility potentially increasing as the weekly Close/Open approaches.

The trading community has pointed to Bitcoin's historic three-week compression levels above the 20-period moving average as an indicator of an equally powerful return to the upward trend. Trader TechDev highlighted this by mentioning BTC's approach to historic compression, stating, "tick tock."

An accompanying chart by TechDev reveals the rare occurrence of this compression, with only four instances since Bitcoin's inception. Credible Crypto, another trader, also weighed in on the historical compression, arguing that Bitcoin is "a ticking time-bomb until bear extinction." Market analysts and traders will be closely watching BTC's price action in the coming days and weeks to determine if the recent predictions come true, with many hoping that the recent bout of stability indicates a return to more bullish trends.