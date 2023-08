According to Odaily Planet Daily News, chain data analyst Ember has monitored a transaction where an address transferred 65,000 SSV (worth approximately $1.15 million) to Binance. This same address had previously acquired 65,000 SSV from Binance on June 7, at an average price of $20.13.

If the holder chooses to sell the SSV at current market prices, this investment may result in a loss of $150,000, which is a 12% drop in value from the initial purchase.