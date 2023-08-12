According to Etherscan data reported by Odaily Planet Daily News, Aave's native stablecoin, GHO, has experienced significant growth since launching on the Ethereum mainnet on July 15th. The circulation of GHO has now surpassed the 20 million mark, reaching 20,029,456. This milestone comes just months after GHO's circulation reached 10 million on August 2nd, showcasing the stablecoin's rapid expansion.