0xScope has called for industry-leading exchanges such as OKX and Binance to lend a helping hand in understanding and assisting the nd4.eth user, who has exhibited several abnormal behaviors on the chain.

According to a tweet by 0xScope, the team has noticed numerous unusual activities involving the nd4.eth chain. Initially, they believed these anomalies to be operational errors but later found that the user behind nd4.eth may be facing personal challenges, causing significant changes in their online behavior.

As Web3 promotes the principles of equality and mutual assistance, 0xScope's research team has been actively trying to gather clues to understand the true situation of the nd4.eth user and provide support. However, some information may require the assistance of major industry players such as OKX and Binance in the form of accessing deposit addresses and KYC information related to nd4.eth.

0xScope clarified that it is not interested in revealing the user's identity and does not intend to ask exchanges directly for this information. Instead, they hope the exchanges will respond privately to their tweet and offer their support. They emphasized the importance of encouragement for people facing difficult situations.

It is worth noting that 0xScope has since deleted the original tweet after receiving criticism from the community. Previous reports have shown that the nd4.eth user has transferred multiple ENS domain names, NFTs, ETH, GMX, and GNS to black hole addresses for destruction.



