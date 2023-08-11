According to Foresight News, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is currently soliciting public comments on the proposed listing of Ark spot Bitcoin ETF. This move marks another step in the ongoing process of regulatory review and potential approval for a Bitcoin ETF within the United States.
US SEC Invites Public Comment on Ark Spot Bitcoin ETF Listing Proposal
2023-08-11 14:15
