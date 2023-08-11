Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas predicts that the US could account for 99.5% of global crypto ETF trading volume if spot Bitcoin ETFs gain approval, as interest in crypto-related equity ETFs continues to surge.

According to Eric Balchunas, a senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, the United States could constitute 99.5% of global trading volume for crypto-related exchange-traded funds (ETFs) if spot Bitcoin ETFs receive approval, with North America currently making up 97.7% of all crypto ETF trading volume. Multiple ETF applications await a decision by the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the ARKB fund backed by Ark Invest and 21Shares.

Balchunas has also highlighted that the top 15 equity ETFs in terms of performance this year all maintain exposure to crypto and blockchain. For instance, the Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF emerged as the top performer, providing a 227% return since early 2023. The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF took second place, offering a 182% return. Other top crypto-related ETPs included the Global X Blockchain ETF (BKCH), Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ), and Invesco's Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO).

